EUR/USD Forecast: More falls? German uncertainty, China's techlash add to long list of worries

- EUR/USD has hit a two-week low as the market mood remains damp.
- Uncertainty about Germany's elections, central bank policy could push the pair lower.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead.
New week, new reasons to fall – the common currency is suffering from prospects of a left-leaning government in Germany and China's latest salvo on its tech companies, but these pile on top of other worries. How low can it go? The pressure will likely continue on Monday and probably until the US publishes inflation figures on Tuesday.
Germany: SPD candidate Olaf Scholz refused to rule out a colation with the radical left Die Linke in the latest televised debate, and that worries markets. Scholz consolidated his lead, fending off attacks from the CDU's Armin Laschet. Center-left Scholz is considered a safe pair of hands by voters, but markets prefer having him leading another grand coalition.
The race to succeed long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel as the leader of Europe's largest economy is gaining traction and coming on the heels of the European Central Bank's confusing message. The Frankfurt-based institution announced the slowing down the pace of its bond-buying scheme but insisted it is only "recalibrating" its tools. The division within the ECB took the sting out of a move that would have been considered a hawkish move.
How the ECB can taper without raising rates: Deny, deny, deny
On the other side of the pond, investors are anxiously awaiting Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Last Friday's producer price release showed inflation remains elevated. Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to taper their $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme next week, but tightening in the following meeting remains in play.
Investors would prefer the Fed to continue supporting the economy, especially after the latest weak jobs report. Nevertheless, the latest speeches before the bank's "blackout period" remain hawkish. The dollar is benefiting.
Uncertainty about Democrats' $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan is also adding to the damp mood. Conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin refuses to back the vast bill and wants to slow down the debate.
As mentioned earlier, EUR/USD is also falling due to China's reported intention to break up AliPay, one of the second-largest economy's largest payment firms. Beijing's techlash seems relentless and is weighing on global stocks, not only local ones. In turn, the safe-haven dollar gains ground.
The only positive factor for the pair comes from the decline in COVID-19 cases on both sides of the pond. Nevertheless, all the other factors listed above is taking its toll.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has dropped under the 200 Simple Moving Average. These developments join the bread below two trend lines. At the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 30, thus outside oversold conditions and allowing for more falls.
Support awaits at 1.1780, a stepping stone on the way up in late August. It is followed by 1.1740, 1.1725, 1.1695 and 1.1660.
Some resistance is at 1.1815, the daily high, and then by 1.1850, the swing high recorded last week. Further above, 1.1885 and 1.1910 are eyed.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
