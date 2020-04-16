EUR/USD Forecast: More falls? Dollar has reasons to remain strong, euro to fall, technicals negative

EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid risk aversion stemming from US data.

Lack of European unity and only a slow improvement in coronavirus cases are weighing on the euro.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses.

The dollar remains the cleanest shirt in the dirty pile – the world's reserve currency has been benefiting from weak US data, as other countries may suffer more. Disappointing macro data and earnings – the result of coronavirus lockdowns – have triggered a risk-off sentiment that favors the safe-haven greenback.

Retail Sales dropped by a whopping 8.7% in March, worse than expected, the biggest fall on record, and perhaps only the beginning. Industrial output plunged by 5.4%, and the New York Federal Reserve's Manufacturing Index for April broke the charts by collapsing to -78.2 points.

To top it off, the Fed's Beige Book has pointed to a severe fall in economic activity in all regions. See Beige Book: Information that galvanized the central bank in March.

After falling on Wednesday, US S&P 500 futures are up, allowing the dollar to fall. Can it last? Data may determine the outcome. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, housing starts and building permits are all of the interest, but will probably be overshadowed by labor market statistics.

Weekly Unemployment Claims are projected to top five million in the week ending on April 10, after 6.606 million beforehand. Adding continuing claims, total job losses may surpass 20 million.

See Jobless Claims Preview: Facts that retain the ability to move markets.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York – the hardest-hit state – are beginning to stabilize. President Donald Trump declared that the peak is behind us and is set to publish guidelines to reopen the economy later on Thursday. However, decisions to ease stay-at-home orders lies with state governors – and the public.

"You can lead the horse to water, but can't make it drink" – allowing stores and cinemas to operate does not mean people will rush into them. The second wave of infections may trigger reimposing restrictions – and worse for the economy – may heavily weigh on confidence.

Reopening Europe?

Questions about easing lockdowns are also on the top of policymakers' agendas in the old continent. The European Commission published guidelines and aims for a more coordinated move, yet EU countries are at different stages of tackling the disease, and each member seems to act on its own.

The lack of unity was seen in last week's compromise about an aid package – which did not include mutualizing the debt or "coronabonds." The divisions are also seen in markets, as yields on Italian debt are climbing despite the European Central Bank's expanded Quantitative Easing schemes.

While European countries are seeing progress in fighting the illness, the processes are slow. Spain suffered a jump in cases while Germany and France endured a leap in deaths from COVID-19. Beating the disease is not a one-way street. A gradual reopening is on the cards, but it may be slow.

Overall, coronavirus statistics, US data, and lockdown headlines are set to dominate trading.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, and momentum has turned negative – all bearish signs. Moreover, the currency pair dropped below the uptrend support line that accompanied it since early April.

The immediate cushion is 1.0855, which was Wednesday's low. If it followed by 1.0830, a support line from last week, and 1.0770, April's trough.

Resistance awaits at 1.0930, a swing high from last week, followed by 1.0990, the weekly high. The next lines to watch are 1.1050, 1.1090, and 1.1150.