EUR/USD Forecast: modestly positive, but well-limited

Action is limited across the FX board to specific currencies and specific news, with the rest of dollar's pairs confined to tight consolidative ranges. That's the case for the EUR/USD pair, which trades within a 30 pips range this Thursday, but holding at the upper end of the weekly range. Adding to the quietness, the EU macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with only the release of the ECB meeting minutes, and a couple of policymakers scheduled to speak today. In the US, attention will center on weekly unemployment claims, particularly ahead of the NFP report to be released on Friday, while in the US afternoon, multiple Fed members will hit the wires.

Technically and for the short term, the pair presents a modest upward potential, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing above its 20 SMA, which anyway lacks directional strength. Indicators in the mentioned chart head north above their mid-lines, although with limited upward strength. The weekly high set early Monday was 1.1814, but a major static resistance comes in the 1.1820/30 region, a level that contained declines during these last few weeks.

It would take a break above the level to see the pair advancing further, with the next intraday resistances at 1.1860 and 1.1895, as selling interest will likely reject advances near 1.1900. The first support from here is 1.1720, followed by the weekly low of 1.1695. A break below this last exposes 1.1661, August monthly low.

