EUR/USD Forecast: modestly bearish in quiet trading

It was a quiet Asian session in terms of data and price action, with most majors in consolidative mode. The EUR/USD pair was unable to surpass the 1.0678 high set late Thursday, and spent the session in a quiet 20 pips range, although London opening brought some dollar's demand, particularly against European currencies, with the pair now down to the 1.0640 region. The EU will release its December current account figures in a few minutes, but the market will hardly react to the news. In the US, there is also little to take care of, just the CB Leading Indicator, expected unchanged at 0.5%, which means that once again, sentiment will lead the way.

From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to extend its decline, as technical indicators keep retreating from overbought readings, still well above their mid-lines, whilst the advance faltered below a bearish 100 SMA. The 20 SMA in the same chart heads higher around 1.0610, with a break below it indicating further slides for today. A more relevant support comes at 1.0590, followed by 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline. Seems unlikely the pair can extend below this last, but a weekly close sub-1.0565 should open doors for a steeper decline news week.

The first short term resistance comes at 1.0675, followed by the 1.0700/20, in where the pair met selling interest since mid last week.

