EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1751

Markit upwardly revised the EU manufacturing PMIs for March.

US data unexpectedly disappointed, as unemployment claims jumped to 719K.

EUR/USD keeps trading near the year lows, without signs of upcoming advances.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1753, confined to the lower end of its latest range. Financial markets are pretty quiet as the Easter holidays begin, despite traveling restrictions in most major economies. Late on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden finally unveiled its investment plan, a $2.3 trillion first part that could be part of a larger one of $4 trillion. As expected, his announcement included tax hikes for business, which already faces strong opposition among Republicans.

European data was mixed, as German Retail Sales were up by 1.2% in February and fell by 9% when compared to a year earlier. The final versions of the March Manufacturing PMIs for the region were upwardly revised, with that for the EU printing at 62.4. The US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 26, which unexpectedly surged to 719K. Later today, the country will release the final reading of the March Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, this last foreseen at 61.3 from 60.8 in February.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are on retreat mode while stocks are under pressure, undermined by dismal US employment-related data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains subdued despite the ongoing recovery. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is struggling to extend gains beyond a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head south well below the current level. Technical indicators advance within negative levels, without strength enough to confirm further gains ahead. Bulls could have some chances if the pair manages to break above 1.1770, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850