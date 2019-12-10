EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1075
- The German ZEW survey showed that Business Sentiment improved in December.
- US employment-related data missed the market’s expectations.
- EUR/USD advancing within range, upside limited by sellers around 1.1110/20.
Dull trading continues around the EUR/USD pair, currently trading in the 1.1070 price zone. It got a modest boost during European trading hours, following the release of the German ZEW survey, which beat expectations, as the country’s Economic Sentiment jumped to 10.7 in December, while for the whole Union was up to 11.2, both surpassing the market’s expectations. The pair advanced up to 1.1085 with the news but was unable to extend gains amid the prevalent cautious stance ahead of central banks’ decision, the UK election, and trade war developments.
The US released the NFIB Business Optimism Index for November, which rose to 104.7 from 102.4 previously. It also published Q3 Nonfarm Productivity, which fell 0.2%, while the Unit Labor Cost in the same period was up by 2.5%, both missing the market’s expectations and keeping the greenback under pressure.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair keeps consolidating just above 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of the October rally, and the immediate support. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a directionless 20 SMA, while above the larger ones, which also stand flat. Technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines, reflecting the lack of speculative interest.
Support levels: 1.1030 1.0985 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
