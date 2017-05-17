EUR/USD Forecast: modest correction, but still bullish

The EUR/USD pair eased after topping at a fresh 2017 high of 1.1121 during the Asian session, falling as low as 1.081 ahead of the release of EU April inflation. The pair bounced modestly afterwards, but given that readings matched expectations, the reaction was quite limited. Euro area annual inflation was 1.9% in April 2017, up from 1.5% in March, while on a monthly basis, inflation rose by 0.4%. Core yearly CPI surged by 1.2%, in line with market's forecast and previous. Released alongside, March Construction output fell by 1.1%, with the annual reading up by 3.6%, well below previous 7.1%. US calendar will remain light today.

As for the technical picture, indicators have began to correct extreme overbought readings, heading marginally lower from its recent highs, but with the price holding measly 30 pips below its yearly high and with moving averages maintaining their bullish slopes, chances of a strong downward corrective movement are limited. Below the mentioned low, the pair can drift down to 1.1045, en route to 1.1000, where buyers should re-surge. Beyond 1.1120 on the other hand, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.1160 in the short term, en route to 1.1200 afterwards.

View live chart of the EUR/USD