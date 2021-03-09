EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1896
- The American dollar eased alongside US Treasury yields, retains most of its March gains.
- The EU Q4 Gross Domestic Product was downwardly revised to -0.7%.
- EUR/USD has corrected extreme oversold conditions, is still at risk of falling.
The EUR/USD pair was able to recover some of the recently lost ground but remains under pressure around the 1.1900 figure. The greenback retreated alongside Treasury yields, which reached one-year highs after US Federal Reserve chief’s Jerome Powell said that the central bank is in no rush to raise rates, regardless of yields’ latest behavior. The dollar eased against most major rivals but preserves most of its March gains, with the decline seen corrective as the greenback was extremely overbought.
The macroeconomic calendar remained light. Germany published the January Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of €22.2 billion, beating expectations. The EU published the final version of Q4 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -0.7% from -0.6% previously estimated. The US published February NFIB Business Optimism, which improved from 95 to 95.8. This Wednesday, the US will release February inflation figures. The February Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 1.7% YoY, while the core reading is expected unchanged at 1.4%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 1.1900 figure, around the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally. The pair retains its bearish stance in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that an early spike met sellers around a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have corrected extreme oversold readings but remain within negative levels with uneven strength. The pair could resume its decline towards fresh 2021 lows on a break below 1.1840, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1790 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1970 1.2015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
