EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1077

EU December Consumer Confidence plummeted to -8.1 from -7.2.

US President Trump said phase one of the trade deal would be signed soon.

EUR/USD technically bearish, holding just above the 61.8% retracement of December’s rally.

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1065 last Friday, ending the day a handful of pips above this last. The greenback appreciated in the last trading session of the week without a clear catalyst, although US Q3 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 2.1%, spooking concerns about a possible recession. Later in the day, the American currency was backed later in the day by the December Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, revised up to 99.3 from a preliminary estimate of 99.2. In the Union, on the other hand, the preliminary estimate of December Consumer Confidence came in worse than anticipated at -8.1 against the previous -7.2.

Profit-taking ahead of winter holidays also took their toll. During the next couple of weeks, thin volumes will likely be the norm, particularly after the release this Monday of the US Durable Goods Orders, seen up in November by 1.9%. The market may well kick-start the week in risk-on mood, following comments from US President Trump, who said that phase one of the trade deal would China will be signed “very shortly.”

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has reached a major static support level, the 61.8% retracement of its December rally, followed by a shy bounce, something that keeps the risk skewed to the downside. In the daily chart, the 100 DMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the price settled a few pips below the 20 DMA. Technical indicators turned sharply lower, piercing their midlines at the end of the week. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair turned bearish after extending its decline well below a bearish 20 SMA now also below the 100 SMA, as technical indicators reached oversold territory.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220