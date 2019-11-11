EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1038
- Dollar giving up in a risk-averse environment triggered by US-China uncertainty.
- EUR/USD bearish in the short-term, chances of a recovery will increase if it surpasses 1.1065.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of Friday’s range, recovering just modestly from a daily low of 1.1016. The American dollar is giving up some of its last week’s gains in a risk-averse environment, amid uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between the US and China. The latest on the matter indicates that US President Trump has yet to decide on removing levies, in the case a trade deal is achieved. However, the market still believes they will come to some sort of arrangement, and panic hasn’t unwound.
There were no macroeconomic news coming from the EU so far today, and the US calendar will remain light. ECB’s Mersch and Fed’s Rosengren are scheduled to speak. However, it’s a holiday in the US, and little should be expected after London’s close. Positive developments in the Brexit front pushed the Sterling sharply up, giving the common currency a helping hand.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD is trading at around 1.1040, above the 50% retracement of its October decline, but the risk remains skewed to the downside in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly south and about to cross below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered from around oversold readings, but they remain within negative levels. The recovery would be more sustainable if the pair extends its gains beyond 1.1065, the next Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 1.1015 1.0980 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1110 1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
