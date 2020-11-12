EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1801

Coronavirus concerns put investors in cautious mode, weighing on equities.

Data coming from the EU missed the market’s expectations, capping the EUR.

EUR/USD at risk of falling, as risk-off may end up benefiting the greenback.

The EUR/USD edged higher on Thursday as investors moved away from equities. The dollar, however, got to recover some ground ahead of the close. Speculative interest turned cautious amid concerning coronavirus data coming from the EU and the US. The number of newly reported coronavirus cases is growing exponentially, and the health systems are stressed. New York has been the latest of several US cities announcing a curfew in an attempt to contain the spread.

European macroeconomic figures failed to impress and limited EUR’s advance. The EU September Industrial Production fell by 0.4% in the month and was down 6.8% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Germany reported the final reading of October inflation, which met the market’s forecast. In the US, however, CIP figures came worse than anticipated. The core Consumer Price Index ex Food and Energy printed at 0.% MoM and contracted to 1.6% YoY. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 6, however, improved to 709K.

This Friday, the EU will publish the second estimate of Q3 GDP, foreseen unchanged at 12.7%, while the US session will bring the preliminary estimate of the November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 82 from 81.8 in October.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has spent most of the last session consolidating around the 1.1800 level, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is incapable of advancing beyond a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have recovered from daily lows to stabilize around their midlines, all of which indicate a limited buying interest. The pair is advancing on the dollar’s weakness and may retest the 1.1920 price zone, although sustainable gains are still unlikely.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920