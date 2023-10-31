- The US Dollar strengthened ahead of the FOMC meeting and US employment data.
- Inflation and growth in the Eurozone were lower than expected.
- The EUR/USD reversed once again near the 55-day SMA.
The EUR/USD initially reached weekly highs but then turned downward on Tuesday, driven by a stronger US Dollar as markets prepared for US employment data and the FOMC meeting. Inflation and growth data from the Euro came below expectations.
Data from the Eurozone showed that inflation further slowed in October, with the annual rate falling to 2.9% from 4.8% and below the market consensus of 3%. The core inflation rate dropped to 4.2%, in line with expectations. Growth data surprised on the downside, showing a 0.1% contraction. These numbers practically guarantee that the European Central Bank (ECB) will remain on hold in December.
The focus is now on US data and the FOMC meeting. Data from the US on Tuesday came in mixed, with a decline in consumer confidence, a 1.1% increase in the Employment Cost Index during the third quarter, and a decrease to 44 in the Chicago PMI. The numbers did not generate significant market impact.
On Wednesday, the ADP employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due before the FOMC statement. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, and it could be a minor event. However, with all the focus on Chair Powell and company, volatility seems warranted.
The US Dollar continues to be supported by US fundamentals, which may not be enough to trigger a fresh rally but are keeping corrections limited. The improvement in market sentiment has helped the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair far from recent lows.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the daily chart of EUR/USD, the price has once again reversed near the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair has managed to stay above the 20-day SMA on a closing basis. Technical indicators on the daily chart reflect mixed signals, and the price is currently trapped between the 20-day and 55-day SMAs.
On the 4-hour chart, the decline of EUR/USD found support around a short-term uptrend line and is currently trading around the 20-period SMA. Technical indicators provide a mixed picture. A recovery above 1.0600 would strengthen the outlook for the Euro, with the next resistance level at 1.0630. On the other hand, consolidation below 1.0560 would indicate weakness ahead.
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6300 after poor China's PMI, eyes US jobs data, Fed
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6300 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly contracted to 49.5 in October, reinforcing Chinese slowdown concerns. The US Dollar holds its previous recovery amid mixed mood and ahead of US jobs data and the Fed.
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.0500s, looks to FOMC for fresh directional impetus
EUR/USD lost ground on Tuesday and is consolidation losses around 1.0570. The decline from weekly highs found support above 1.0550. The US Dollar holds firm ahead of the FOMC decision and key US jobs data.
Gold loses momentum below $2,000, focus on Fed rate decision
Gold jumped above $2,000 in the early American session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar outperforming its major rivals ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements on Wednesday, XAU/USD retreated toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price supported by whales inches closer to $35,000, but it needs this to sustain above it
Bitcoin price might be doing well for itself, which is evident in the recent moves of the whale addresses. However, the cryptocurrency is still likely to continue its uptrend thanks to certain factors.
Mullen Stock Forecast: MULN recovers on Tuesday as NASDAQ listing appears safer
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock opened higher on Tuesday, a relief for shareholders who were dealt a 9.3% decline to start the week on Monday. Mullen stock was unable to hold onto its rally following last Thursday’s announcement that the NASDAQ exchange will give the company further time to push its stock price above the necessary $1 threshold.