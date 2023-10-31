Share:

The US Dollar strengthened ahead of the FOMC meeting and US employment data.

Inflation and growth in the Eurozone were lower than expected.

The EUR/USD reversed once again near the 55-day SMA.

The EUR/USD initially reached weekly highs but then turned downward on Tuesday, driven by a stronger US Dollar as markets prepared for US employment data and the FOMC meeting. Inflation and growth data from the Euro came below expectations.

Data from the Eurozone showed that inflation further slowed in October, with the annual rate falling to 2.9% from 4.8% and below the market consensus of 3%. The core inflation rate dropped to 4.2%, in line with expectations. Growth data surprised on the downside, showing a 0.1% contraction. These numbers practically guarantee that the European Central Bank (ECB) will remain on hold in December.

The focus is now on US data and the FOMC meeting. Data from the US on Tuesday came in mixed, with a decline in consumer confidence, a 1.1% increase in the Employment Cost Index during the third quarter, and a decrease to 44 in the Chicago PMI. The numbers did not generate significant market impact.

On Wednesday, the ADP employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due before the FOMC statement. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, and it could be a minor event. However, with all the focus on Chair Powell and company, volatility seems warranted.

The US Dollar continues to be supported by US fundamentals, which may not be enough to trigger a fresh rally but are keeping corrections limited. The improvement in market sentiment has helped the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair far from recent lows.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

On the daily chart of EUR/USD, the price has once again reversed near the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair has managed to stay above the 20-day SMA on a closing basis. Technical indicators on the daily chart reflect mixed signals, and the price is currently trapped between the 20-day and 55-day SMAs.

On the 4-hour chart, the decline of EUR/USD found support around a short-term uptrend line and is currently trading around the 20-period SMA. Technical indicators provide a mixed picture. A recovery above 1.0600 would strengthen the outlook for the Euro, with the next resistance level at 1.0630. On the other hand, consolidation below 1.0560 would indicate weakness ahead.

