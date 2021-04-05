EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1761

US stocks and Treasury yields are up ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

The US will publish the March ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 58.5.

EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, could advance further beyond 1.1800.

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1760 price zone as investors await US markets to open. Most Asian and European markets were closed to do Easter Monday, resulting in major pairs developing in limited intraday ranges. The dollar is under mild-pressure, as stocks futures are up, reflecting a risk-positive sentiment. The catalyst was the upbeat US employment report released last Friday. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of the opening, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hovering around 1.74%.

The EU macroeconomic calendar was empty, but the US will publish the March ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 58.5 from 55.3 previously, and February Factory Orders, expected to have declined by 0.5% in the month after advancing 2.6% in January.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades at daily highs but below last Friday’s high at 1.1796. The near-term picture is neutral, with scope for another leg higher. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is crossing above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim modestly higher, the Momentum just above its midline but the RSI struggling to advance beyond its 50 level.

Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1795 1.1840 1.1885