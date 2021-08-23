EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1747
- August Markit PMIs indicated a slower pace of recovery in the EU.
- Market players are more optimistic amid speculation of persistent financial support.
- EUR/USD could extend its advance once above 1.1750, the immediate resistance level.
The EUR/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.1747, suffering a minor setback during US trading hours but ending the day with gains in the 1.1740 price zone. The pair advanced despite European data mixed expectations. Markit published the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs for the EU, which showed that business activity in the area continued to grow, although the rate of expansion has slightly cooled. The Services PMI printed at 59.7, while the manufacturing index resulted in 61.5, both missing expectations.
Across the pond, the US published Existing Home Sales, which rose in July by 2%, up for a second month, indicating firmer housing demand as inventory constraints showed signs of easing. However, the preliminary estimates of the August Markit PMIs weighed on the dollar, as the Services PMI printed at 55.2, while the Manufacturing PMI came in at 61.2, both below expected and contracting from the final July figures.
On Tuesday, Germany will publish a revision of its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen unchanged at 1.5% QoQ, while the US will release July New Home Sales.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is bullish in the near term, although its upward potential is limited as long as it stands below 1.1750, the immediate resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has stabilized above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, but also that it holds below bearish longer ones. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, but the Momentum is retreating while the RSI is flat around 59, indicating receding buying interest.
Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1620
Resistance levels: 1.1750 1.1790 1.1820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1750 on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Investors are shrugging off weak US PMIs.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.37 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD has soared above 1.37, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely
Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.