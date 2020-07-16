EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1420
- US data came in better-than-anticipated, with Retail Sales up by 7.5% in June.
- The ECB maintained its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated.
- EUR/USD is bullish in the short-term but needs to break the 1.1460 resistance level.
The EUR/USD pair fell this Thursday to 1.1377, as the dollar recovered some ground on the back of fading optimism. The US reported over 70,000 new coronavirus contagions in the last 24 hours, with the focus in the southern states. Furthermore, tensions between the US and China have mounted, as the US government is considering a travel ban on Chinese communist party members, a move that for sure trigger retaliation from the world’s second-largest economy. In a world already hit by the economic pandemic, tensions between these two economies surely won’t help.
The ECB had a monetary policy meeting, yet, as widely anticipated, policymakers left its current policy unchanged and reiterated they stand ready to act as appropriate. The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.1400 threshold ahead of the event, maintaining a positive bias and advancing modestly above the level.
US data were generally encouraging, as Retail Sales jumped 7.5% in June, beating the market’s expectations. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 24.1 in July, better than the 20 expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 10 were a miss, surging to 1.3 million, although Continuing Jobless Claims improved by more than anticipated, printing at 17.338 million in the week ended July 3.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1420, and bullish according to the 4-hour chart. The early decline was contained by a bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned marginally higher within positive levels, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming it, amid the lack of momentum. The main resistance continues to be the 1.1460 price zone, with a break above it, exposing the yearly high at 1.1496.
Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1300
Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
