EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1420

US data came in better-than-anticipated, with Retail Sales up by 7.5% in June.

The ECB maintained its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated.

EUR/USD is bullish in the short-term but needs to break the 1.1460 resistance level.

The EUR/USD pair fell this Thursday to 1.1377, as the dollar recovered some ground on the back of fading optimism. The US reported over 70,000 new coronavirus contagions in the last 24 hours, with the focus in the southern states. Furthermore, tensions between the US and China have mounted, as the US government is considering a travel ban on Chinese communist party members, a move that for sure trigger retaliation from the world’s second-largest economy. In a world already hit by the economic pandemic, tensions between these two economies surely won’t help.

The ECB had a monetary policy meeting, yet, as widely anticipated, policymakers left its current policy unchanged and reiterated they stand ready to act as appropriate. The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.1400 threshold ahead of the event, maintaining a positive bias and advancing modestly above the level.

US data were generally encouraging, as Retail Sales jumped 7.5% in June, beating the market’s expectations. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 24.1 in July, better than the 20 expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 10 were a miss, surging to 1.3 million, although Continuing Jobless Claims improved by more than anticipated, printing at 17.338 million in the week ended July 3.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1420, and bullish according to the 4-hour chart. The early decline was contained by a bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned marginally higher within positive levels, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming it, amid the lack of momentum. The main resistance continues to be the 1.1460 price zone, with a break above it, exposing the yearly high at 1.1496.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1300

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530