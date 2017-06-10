EUR/USD Forecast: market more optimistic on dollar's future

The EUR/USD pair is down for a fourth consecutive week and poised to end it around 1.1700. It was a rough week for the common currency, hurt by continued political jitters in the region, and a dovish ECB. After the sour outcome of the German election the past week, this one started with trouble in Spain. Catalonia vote for independence over the weekend, the central government calling it illegal and using excessive force against voters, was just the kick-start to the issue, as concerns extended into the week, with the central government not giving its arm to turn, and pretty much closing doors for dialogue too. The regional Parliament aims to vote their independence next Monday, but the Spanish court blocked the Catalan parliament from declaring independence. On Friday, however, and passing unnoticed, the central government, through its representative in the region, apologized for the past week's violence, the first conciliatory gesture is seen this week, but still wants Catalonia to "return to legality," before talking about offering the region more autonomy. A new chapter on the matter will be written next Tuesday when the Catalan parliament is set to meet.

Adding to EUR's weakness was a soft stance from the ECB, in the form of the minutes of its latest meeting. The document showed that low rates are set to remain for longer, probably until the end of QE, while QE tapering is still cold, on fears the EUR will strengthen again.

In the meantime, US data has been beyond positive, with the mixed exception of the employment report released this Friday. September PMIs were well above expected, indicating solid growth in the country, while overall, Fed's speakers pledged for a December hike, with limited exceptions. The US Nonfarm Payroll report was a mixed bag, but dollar bulls felt it was good enough to support a rate hike in December, mostly due to wages growth. Earnings rose by 0.5% in the month, and by 2.9% when compared to a year earlier, the largest gain since December 2016. The economy, however, lost 33,000 jobs against a 90,000 gain expected, first time of a negative headline since 2010. The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.2% against the 4.4% expected. The awful headline was the result of the hurricanes that hit the country this last month, and the market was prepared for a poor reading, but not that bad. Anyway, the dollar appreciated against most of its major rivals as rising wages keep the Fed in the tightening path, although its strength was limited by that terrible headline.

The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1669, but trimmed most of its losses afterwards, poised to end the day marginally higher, right below the 1.1730. The level stands for the 23.6% retracement of the March/September rally, a warning that the downward movement could extend next week. However, the same chart shows that the pair bottomed at a key level, the 100 DMA, a couple of pips above August monthly low, reinforcing the strength of the level. Technical indicators have pared losses, and the Momentum bounced partially, but remain within bearish territory, leaning the scale towards the downside. In the weekly chart, the price ended a few pips above its 200 SMA, still unable to break below it, but technical indicators have clearly corrected the extreme overbought conditions, and maintain their bearish slopes, indicating also that the decline may continue, on a break below the critical 1.1660 area. If that's the case, the pair has room to extend its decline towards 1.1510, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, and even towards 1.1460 a major long term support, as the level contained advances pretty much for all 2015 and 2016. At this point, the break of that level seems unlikely, but if it happens, the long-term trend will turn bearish. The main relevant resistance is the 1.1820/30 region, followed by the 1.1900 figure. As the picture is today, pricing in the macroeconomic background, a break beyond this last seems unlikely for the upcoming week.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows a clear flip on sentiment this week, with the dollar seen extending its gains next week against all of its major rivals, and even in the month. The mixed perspective from previous updates is gone, but surprisingly, in the longer run sentiment remains firm against the American currency.

In the case of the EUR/USD, the pair is seen falling from now on, with 83% of the polled experts going short this week, targeting average 1.1650. In a month, the pair is seen even lower, with many analyst eyeing a test of the key 1.1460 level. Sentiment changes afterwards with the pair seen returning towards 1.1800 at the end of the quarter. However, the overview chart clearly points for lower highs, and a slide ahead.

It was a rough week for the Pound also, with political uncertainty hitting the UK currency, and while the average targets left the pair just below 1.3000 during all the periods under study, and also that the number of bears decreased in the longer perspectives, investors have clearly lowered their expectations about how positive a rate hike could be. Bulls are a majority with 44% in the three-month view, up from previous 20% but now aiming on average to 1.2971 from previous 1.3155.

Investors confidence on the greenback is notorious when it comes to analyzing the USD/JPY pair, now seen bullish in all the time frames under study. The average targets, however, were barely upgraded, as the range of possible targets in the monthly, and three months views, are extremely wide. However, and for the longer run, the overview chart shows that the majority aims for a 115.00 level with a very limited percentage seen the pair below 114.00.