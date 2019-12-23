EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1078

US Durable Goods Orders plummeted 2.0% in November against an expected 1.5% advance.

EUR/USD could accelerate its slide if stops sub-1.1065 get triggered.

The American dollar is trading marginally higher ahead of Wall Street’s opening, despite a dismal US Durable Goods Orders outcome. The EUR/USD pair trades near a critical support at 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of its December rally, confined to a tight intraday day range amid a sharp slump in volume ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Comments from US President Trump during the weekend, indicating that phase one of a trade deal will be signed “very soon,” boosted the market’s sentiment, but failed to trigger relevant movements across the FX board.

There were no macroeconomic releases coming from the EU, while the US has just published the mentioned report, which showed that orders plummeted 2% in November, well below the expected 1.5% advance. Non-defense Capital Goods Orders were up by 0.1%, also below the latest market’s expectation of 0.2%. The dollar retains its strength, as well as Wall Street, which is trading at record highs ahead of the opening.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is stuck halfway between the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, and the 50% retracement of the same advance at 1.1090. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA that approaches a mild-bullish 100 SMA, while technical indicators hover within negative levels without directional strength. Beyond the mentioned 1.1090 resistance, the pair has room to extend its advance to 1.1120, while a break below 1.1065 large stops are suspected, and if those are triggered, the pair can near 1.1000 before paring its slump.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970

Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150