EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1082
- US Durable Goods Orders seen bouncing sharply in November, core reading foreseen at -0.3%.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in the short term, critical support at 1.1065.
The holiday mood has already quick-in, with major pairs confined to ultra-thin ranges and not much data scheduled throughout the week. The market was in a positive mood at the weekly opening, but movements are restricted everywhere, with equities posting modest advances in Asia, and stuck to their opening levels in Europe.
The US will release today November Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 1.5% in the month, while the October figure was downwardly revised to 0.5% from 0.6%. The core reading, Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, however, are seen down by 0.3% following a 1.1% advance. The country will also publish November New Home Sales and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, and below the 50% retracement of the same advance at 1.1090. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators hover within negative levels without directional strength. Beyond the mentioned 1.1090 resistance, the pair has room to extend its advance to 1.1120, but little should be expected until the release of US data.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50
The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.