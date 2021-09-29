EUR/USD Current price: 1.1647

Higher US Treasury yields and concerns about Chinese financial stability weigh on mood.

Multiple central banks’ leaders will participate in the ECB’s Forum on Central Banking.

EUR/USD is technically bearish and has room to extend its slump below 1.1600.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2021 low of 1.1655 as demand for safety continues. The American dollar accelerated its bullish momentum during the European session and retains its gains despite the better performance of local indexes, currently trading in the green. Wall Street had its worst day since last March on Tuesday, after US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell expressed concerns about higher inflation, somehow hinting at a tighter monetary policy in the near future.

At the same time, news coming from Chinar are worrisome. Evergrande missed a coupon payment of $45.2 million after reportedly missing another payment last week. The company has a 30-day grace period for each payment, so it could become a problem if the situation continues in the upcoming weeks. The news surely adds to the dismal market’s mood.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields hold on to most of their recent gains. The yield on the 10-year note currently stands at 1.52% after peaking at 1.56%, its highest since last July.

Germany published the August Import Price Index, which rose 16.5% YoY, beating expectations. The EU September Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 117.8, also better than anticipated. The US will release August Pending Home Sales, while the ECB will host for a second consecutive day the Forum on Central Banking, with multiple central banks’ heads scheduled to speak.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is down for a fourth consecutive day, with no signs of giving up. The daily chart shows that technical indicators gyrated south, with the RSI at fresh monthly lows at around 32 and the Momentum still above the monthly low. At the same time, the pair is developing below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating its slump below the longer ones.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish potential is still strong, as technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, while the 20 SMA moves south alongside the price, providing dynamic resistance around 1.1690. The slide will likely continue to levels below the 1.1600 figure once the daily low gives up.

Support levels: 1.1640 1.1595 1.1560

Resistance levels: 1.1690 1.1720 1.1755