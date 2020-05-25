EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0897

German’s IFO Survey showed that the Business Climate improved heading into June.

US Consumer Confidence expected to bounce just modestly as the economy struggles to come back.

EUR/USD holding within range, but the chances of a leg south have increased.

The EUR/USD pair is little changed this Monday, hovering at around the 1.0900 level as the day comes to an end. The financial world kick-started the week in slow motion amid holidays in the US and the UK keeping volumes at lows and the macroeconomic calendar scarce. Germany published the May IFO Survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country improved from 74.2 to 79.5 on the back of growing expectations. The assessment of the current situation, however, fell from 79.4 to 78.9 as the economy still struggles to return to normal. In the meantime, continued tensions between the US and China continued to dent investors’ sentiment.

This Tuesday, Germany will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey for June, foreseen at -18.9 from -23.4 previously. The US will publish the CB Consumer Confidence Survey expected to bounce from 86.9 to 87.1 and April Housing data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, having posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive day. The pair bottomed at 1.0870, where, in the daily chart, it has a mild-bullish 20 SMA. In the 4 hours chart, the daily low converges with directionless 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA heads south above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have resumed their declines within negative levels, the RSI lacking enough strength to confirm another leg south yet the Momentum at fresh 2-week lows.

Support levels: 1.0870 1.0830 1.0790

Resistance levels: 1.0925 1.0960 1.1000