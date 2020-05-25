EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0897
- German’s IFO Survey showed that the Business Climate improved heading into June.
- US Consumer Confidence expected to bounce just modestly as the economy struggles to come back.
- EUR/USD holding within range, but the chances of a leg south have increased.
The EUR/USD pair is little changed this Monday, hovering at around the 1.0900 level as the day comes to an end. The financial world kick-started the week in slow motion amid holidays in the US and the UK keeping volumes at lows and the macroeconomic calendar scarce. Germany published the May IFO Survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country improved from 74.2 to 79.5 on the back of growing expectations. The assessment of the current situation, however, fell from 79.4 to 78.9 as the economy still struggles to return to normal. In the meantime, continued tensions between the US and China continued to dent investors’ sentiment.
This Tuesday, Germany will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey for June, foreseen at -18.9 from -23.4 previously. The US will publish the CB Consumer Confidence Survey expected to bounce from 86.9 to 87.1 and April Housing data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, having posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive day. The pair bottomed at 1.0870, where, in the daily chart, it has a mild-bullish 20 SMA. In the 4 hours chart, the daily low converges with directionless 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA heads south above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have resumed their declines within negative levels, the RSI lacking enough strength to confirm another leg south yet the Momentum at fresh 2-week lows.
Support levels: 1.0870 1.0830 1.0790
Resistance levels: 1.0925 1.0960 1.1000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
