EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1065
- European Markit Manufacturing PMI revised slightly higher in January.
- WHO insists there’s no need to interfere with international travel and trade.
- EUR/USD consolidating around a Fibonacci level, bearish below 1.1020.
The shared currency is under selling pressure, despite generally encouraging local data. The final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher from their preliminary estimates with the German index resulting in 45.3 and the EU PMI printing at 47.9. Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak keep leading the way, although European equities managed to post modest gains as the World Health Organization’s Chief, Dr. Tedros, repeated that there’s no need at this point for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.
The US will see today the release of the final version of the January Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 51.7, unchanged from the preliminary estimate. The country will also publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected in January at 48.5 from 47.2 in December.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has retreated from Friday’s high at 1.1095, trading at around a critical Fibonacci level at 1.1060, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues to develop above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, but also that it stands below the 100 and 200 SMA, both heading lower. Technical indicators have retreated within positive levels, lacking clear directional strength, although reflecting decreasing buying interest. The pair is neutral but could turn bearish on a break below 1.1020, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.0950
Resistance levels: 1.1100 1.1145 1.1190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD crashes amid robust ISM Manufacturing PMI, Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.30, more than 150 down. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9 points. UK PM Johnson has adopted a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, strong US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment.
