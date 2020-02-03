EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1065

European Markit Manufacturing PMI revised slightly higher in January.

WHO insists there’s no need to interfere with international travel and trade.

EUR/USD consolidating around a Fibonacci level, bearish below 1.1020.

The shared currency is under selling pressure, despite generally encouraging local data. The final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher from their preliminary estimates with the German index resulting in 45.3 and the EU PMI printing at 47.9. Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak keep leading the way, although European equities managed to post modest gains as the World Health Organization’s Chief, Dr. Tedros, repeated that there’s no need at this point for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.

The US will see today the release of the final version of the January Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 51.7, unchanged from the preliminary estimate. The country will also publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected in January at 48.5 from 47.2 in December.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has retreated from Friday’s high at 1.1095, trading at around a critical Fibonacci level at 1.1060, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues to develop above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, but also that it stands below the 100 and 200 SMA, both heading lower. Technical indicators have retreated within positive levels, lacking clear directional strength, although reflecting decreasing buying interest. The pair is neutral but could turn bearish on a break below 1.1020, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.0950

Resistance levels: 1.1100 1.1145 1.1190