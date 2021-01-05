EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2270

The market focus is on the US Georgia´s election and Senate definitions.

German Retail Sales beat expectations in November, unemployment rate steady at 6.1%.

EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, buyers to take their chances on dips.

The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground this Tuesday, although holds below the 1.2300 threshold. Demand for the American currency receded after market players finished digesting negative coronavirus-related news, including tougher restrictive measures throughout Europe.

The mood, however, is cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Georgia Senate election. Senate majority comes down to this particular race as Republicans hold 50 seats while Democrats clinched 48. Should Democrats win the two chairs, the advantage will be for them, as Vice-president Kamala Harris will become the leader of the organism and the tier-breaker.

German’s data provided support to the common currency, as November Retail Sales beat the market’s expectations, up by 1.9% MoM and by 5.6% YoY. The unemployment rate in the country held steady at 6.1% in December, as expected. After Wall Street’s opening, the US will publish the December ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 56.6 from 57.5 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair eases within range, currently trading around 1.2270. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is struggling to extend gains beyond a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, stuck to neutral levels. The risk is skewed to the downside, although chances of a steeper decline are quite limited. Instead, buyers will likely take their chances at lower levels.

Support levels: 1.2225 1.2180 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2320 1.2350 1.2385