EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2270
- The market focus is on the US Georgia´s election and Senate definitions.
- German Retail Sales beat expectations in November, unemployment rate steady at 6.1%.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, buyers to take their chances on dips.
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground this Tuesday, although holds below the 1.2300 threshold. Demand for the American currency receded after market players finished digesting negative coronavirus-related news, including tougher restrictive measures throughout Europe.
The mood, however, is cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Georgia Senate election. Senate majority comes down to this particular race as Republicans hold 50 seats while Democrats clinched 48. Should Democrats win the two chairs, the advantage will be for them, as Vice-president Kamala Harris will become the leader of the organism and the tier-breaker.
German’s data provided support to the common currency, as November Retail Sales beat the market’s expectations, up by 1.9% MoM and by 5.6% YoY. The unemployment rate in the country held steady at 6.1% in December, as expected. After Wall Street’s opening, the US will publish the December ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 56.6 from 57.5 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair eases within range, currently trading around 1.2270. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is struggling to extend gains beyond a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, stuck to neutral levels. The risk is skewed to the downside, although chances of a steeper decline are quite limited. Instead, buyers will likely take their chances at lower levels.
Support levels: 1.2225 1.2180 1.2130
Resistance levels: 1.2320 1.2350 1.2385
EUR/USD recovers ahead of US data, critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.36 ahead of Johnson's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, off the highs ahead of a speech by UK PM Johnson. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone
Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).