EUR/USD Forecast: Lose-lose situation below robust resistance, ahead of the FOMC

EUR/USD remains under pressure amid concerns about trade talks.

The Fed's meeting minutes may provide hints about the next moves.

Wednesday's charts are pointing to further falls for euro/dollar.

In all likelihood, four days of gains have come to an end – and some traders are wondering how low can EUR/USD go. Hopes that the US and China would strike a deal at any moment have significantly dropped. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground at the expense of the common currency.

The latest blow came from the US Senate, where a rare bipartisan and unanimous majority advanced a bill that supports protesters in Hong Kong. China has been angered by the move and summoned the US ambassador to express its dismay.

Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads over the removal of tariffs, and this show makes clinching an accord more difficult. Further headlines are set to rock markets. However, it is hard to see a major positive development coming soon, and that could send euro/dollar lower.

FOMC Minutes in focus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, partly in response to uncertainty about global commerce. Minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) are due out later today. They may shed light on the Fed's thinking.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has signaled a pause in further stimulus and set a high bar for further reductions. However, the threshold for reversing the moves and raising rates is even higher. The world's most powerful central bank would first want to see inflation surpassing its 2% target before introducing stimulus.

The FOMC is split between the doves that desire further steps and hawks – some dissenting against the latest moves. The document may reflect on the divide.

See FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

Without a hint that further steps are on the cards, EUR/USD may struggle to recover. It is essential to contrast the Fed's neutral stance with the European Central Bank's openness to further steps. Several officials at the ECB have said that monetary policy has yet to reach its limits.

Overall, both stories may send EUR/USD further down.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart is showing that euro/dollar is trading within a downtrend channel. Downside momentum is persistent and the pair is capped by the 100-day Simple Moving Average.

Looking down, the 50-day SMA provides some support at 1.1035, and it is closely followed by 1.1025, which was a swing low in the summer. Next, we find 1.0990, November's low, followed by 1.0925 and 1.0879.

Immediate resistance is at 1.1090, which has capped it in recent days and converges with the 100-day SMA. Next, we find 1.1180 – a double top. The following lines are 1.1250 and 1.1290.

