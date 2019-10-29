EUR/USD Forecast: Looks set to break double bottom after exposing its weakness

EUR/USD is leaning lower despite trade and Brexit optimism.

The battle to shape future ECB policies continues in full swing.

Tuesday's technical chart is showing a critical double-bottom.

When a currency is unable to rise in response to upbeat news – it exposes its weakness and may further fall. And that applies to EUR/USD.

The latest positive developments come from the UK. The Labour Party has agreed to support elections in early December, making their approval almost only a formality. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives are set to win, paving the way to approving the Brexit accord. Markets generally prefer the Tories' market-friendly policies.

The news comes one day after the EU granted a three-month extension. France, which had preferred a shorter postponement, agreed to align itself with the other 26 countries. The Brexit schedule is now clear – elections in the second week of December and Brexit on January 31, 2020. Despite this dose of Brexit certainty, EUR/USD is unable to follow the pound to the upside – a sign of weakness.

Crossing the Atlantic, President Donald Trump stated that trade talks are "ahead of schedule" and that they are going very well. He may meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming months. The upbeat market mood has hurt the safe-haven US Dollar against most currencies – but not against the euro – another indicator of vulnerability.

Battle for the ECB

In the old continent, the battle to shape the European Central Bank under incoming president Christine Lagarde continues in full swing. Outgoing President Mario Draghi reiterated his call for governments to do more and defended his drive to more stimulus.

On the other side of the ring, Jens Weidmann, President of the German Central Bank, said that Quantitative Easing (QE) should be reserved for exceptional circumstances. Lagarde, which has supported the ECB's loose policies, takes office on Friday. Markets are eager to hear her first policy speech.

The highlight of today's economic calendar is the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge, which is expected to show an uptick in sentiment (see preview).

The measure kicks off one of the busiest weeks for markets, featuring the Federal Reserve's decision among other top events. See the Halloween week guide to five critical US events that may spook markets about a recession.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has bounced off the 1.1070 level for the second time – a double bottom. The level also converges with the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, making it even stronger. The currency pair dropped below the uptrend support line that accompanied it since early October. Momentum remains to the downside and the pair also trades below the 50 SMA.

All in all, bears have the upper hand.

Below 1.1070, support awaits at 1.10, which was a former quadruple top and also provided support later on. Next, we find 1.0940, 1.0905, and 1.0879.

Resistance awaits at 1.1105, which held EUR/USD earlier this week. The next cap is 1.1140, which was a swing high in mid-October. Next, 1.1180 is the monthly high.