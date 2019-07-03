EUR/USD Forecast: Looking for further falls as Lagarde is welcomed by lower yields

- EUR/USD has been under pressure following Lagarde's ECB appointment, global fears.
- US data is in the limelight today ahead of the holiday.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart points to the downside.
"When you want something done right, do it yourself" goes the saying – and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund will have the chance to practice what she preached. The experienced French politician has been nominated to lead the European Central Bank when Mario Draghi's term expires in November.
Lagarde has been outspoken in warning about global tensions and has called on both central banks and governments to do more. She will likely oversee additional monetary stimulus and weigh on the euro throughout her eight-year tenure.
See Christine Lagarde as ECB President? – EUR/USD could reach new lows
EUR/USD has been on the back foot in response to the nomination but also as the US dollar strengthens across the board on safe-haven flows. Markets are concerned about trade tensions – the US-Sino trade truce may not be enough to keep investors content – a long-term solution is needed.
Yields on European bond yields are weighing. The 10-year German bond yield has reached -0.40%, French 10-year yields are at -0.10% and also Belgium's benchmark bonds are in negative territory. Italy – struck by substantial debt – has a bond yield of 1.75%. While this is in positive territory, it is lower than the benchmark US 10-year treasury yields which are closer to 2%. The gap also contributes to downward pressure.
Final euro-zone service sector purchasing managers' indices for June have come out marginally above expectations with the all-European gauge being upgraded from 52.1 to 52.2 points. Preliminary PMIs tend to have a greater impact.
The focus now shifts to the US data. The ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report for private sector employment is set to show a significant gain in jobs in June after a read of only 27K in May – the lowest since 2010. On the other hand, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is projected to decline from 56.9 to 55.9 points. Both serve as hints toward Friday's all-important US Non-Farm Payrolls.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has fallen below the 100 Simple Moving Average. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is also leaning lower.
All in all, the bears remain in control.
Initial support awaits at 1.1270, the daily low. It is closely followed by 1.1250 that capped the pair in mid-June. Next, 1.1220 was a swing low in early June and a support line later that month. 1.1180 follows closely.
Resistance awaits at 1.1320 which capped it on Tuesday. Close by, 1.1350 is a separator of ranges, first holding the pair down in mid-June and then providing support later that month. 1.1390 and 1.1410 are next.
