EUR/USD Forecast: long live uncertainty!

The EUR/USD pair managed to resume its advance this past week, reaching a fresh 2017 high of 1.0828, to settle around the 1.0760 region. Much of the upward momentum of the EUR/USD pair was backed by the increasing uncertainty surrounding the new US administration, as Trump's executive orders keep coming, covering a broad spectrum of matters, but tax cuts or infrastructure investment.

Trump's trade chief, Peter Navarro, accused Germany on Wednesday of using a “grossly undervalued” euro to “exploit” the US and the rest of the EU, describing the single currency as an “implicit Deutsche Mark” that gave Germany a competitive advantage over its trade partners. Also, the FOMC had its monetary policy meeting in the same day, with quite a neutral statement that indicated that officers are also unsure on what's next for the world's largest economy.

The US Nonfarm Payroll headline impressed investor's briefly after reporting that the US economy added 227K new jobs in January, as the rest of the components were a big disappointment: the unemployment rate surged to 4.8% from previous and expected 4.7% whilst wage rose below expected. Average hourly earnings monthly basis rose by 0.1%, against a 0.2% advance expected, while yearly basis, it came in at 2.5% from previous 2.9%. Final readings for November and December were revised, resulting in 39,000 new jobs less than initially estimated in those two months. The participation rate rose to a four month high of 62.9% from previous 62.7%.

Things across the Atlantic were better, as according to the final Markit PMI's, the EU growth´s pace accelerated at the beginning of 2017, with modest downward revisions to manufacturing figures, but stronger ones in the services sector, resulting in stronger Composite PMIs for January.

Stocks did little this past week, confined to tight ranges amid the ruling uncertainty, failing to provide clues to the FX market.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair reached a major resistance area, the 50% retracement of the November/January decline, at 1.0820 before retreating. The 1.0800/40 region remains as a critical resistance area for the upcoming days, as the pair has bottomed around it for most of 2015 and 2016. Despite the positive close, the upward momentum seems to be fading in the weekly chart, with the pair contained by a sharply bearish 20 SMA and the Momentum indicator turning modestly lower within negative territory.

In the daily chart, however, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, that converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide at 1.0710, a major support that has to be broken to see the pair easing further. Technical indicators in this last time frame hold within positive territory, although some bearish divergences are surging between price action and the Momentum, still to be confirmed.

The pair will need to break either extreme of the 1.0565/1.0840 area to be able to gain directional momentum, with the scale lean towards the upside for the upcoming week.

Market's sentiment has suffered a shift this week, as according to the latest FXStreet forecast poll, with a neutral-to-bullish stance for the upcoming month, and the EUR/USD pair seen stuck around the current level. The longer term perspective that estimates the price for the pair in three months, shows on the contrary an increasing bearish sentiment, with the dollar seen strengthening and the pair down to 1.0476. The number of bears jumped from previous' week 60% to 65%.

BOE's lack of concerns over inflation, hurt sentiment towards the Pound, now seen increasingly bearish in term. Given that a rate hike in the UK has been wiped off the table, that the Brexit is just around the corner, and that all of a sudden, macroeconomic data began to disappoint, investors are increasingly bearish in the GBP/USD pair, with 73% of the traders polled betting on a decline by the end of April, with the pair then seen at 1.2145.

Despite recent strength, the yen is seen losing ground after bottoming twice around 112.00 during the previous two weeks. Expected to remain neutral around 113.00 this upcoming week, a large majority expects the pair to regain its bullish strength past March 31st, the end of the Japanese fiscal year, although chances of a rally beyond 118.00 remain well limited.