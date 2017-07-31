EUR/USD Forecast: little reaction to CPI, but tapering-supportive

The EUR/USD pair eased at the beginning of the day, as the dollar found modest support on risk sentiment, hurt by North Korea that performed another missile test over the weekend, initially suspected to have hit the Japanese sea. The US responded by flying two supersonic B-1 bombers over the peninsula, and also conducted a missile defense test over the Pacific Ocean. Additionally, Chinese data released overnight was a miss, with the PMI preliminary July manufacturing index down to 51.4 from previous 51.7.

The pair bottomed at 1.1722, bouncing modestly after the release of EU data, with the unemployment rate down to 9.1% in June from previous 9.2%, but more relevant, inflation steadily advancing, as annual core CPI is estimated to have advanced by 1.2% in July, above the expected 1.1%. The headline reading matched expectations at 1.3%.

While market's reaction to the figure has been quite limited, the fact is that the number is supportive of ECB's tapering, and while short-term had little effect, backs the bullish case for the common currency.

The US will release a couple of regional manufacturing PMIS alongside with Pending Home sales today, which may put the greenback under pressure on a miss, particularly those of the housing sector.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is above a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator stands pat around its 100 level, while the RSI indicator heads south around 57, limiting the risk of a bearish extension. To the upside, the pair could gain momentum only on a break above 1.1776, the yearly high posted last week, with scope then to extend its rally up to 1.1800/20.

To the downside, 1.1720 is the immediate support ahead of 1.1690, with a break below this last favoring a corrective downward extension towards 1.1650 that anyway won't be enough to affect the dominant bullish trend.

