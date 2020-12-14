EUR/USD Forecast: Limited pullback from year’s high maintains the risk skewed to the upside

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2148

Covid restrictions in the US and Europe weighed on the market’s mood.

Brexit’s optimism pushed the shared currency higher during London trading hours.

EUR/USD is trading near 2020 highs and with room to advance further.

The EUR/USD pair flirted with this year’s high and traded as high as 1.2176, as Brexit’s optimism weighed on the dollar’s demand throughout the first half of the day. The market’s sentiment suffered a sharp U-turn after Wall Street’s opening, with the greenback appreciating against all of its major rivals. News that London will go into the higher level of restrictions, as multiple US cities are imposing fresh lockdowns alongside some European countries, hurt the market’s mood.

The pair retreated but remained above Friday’s close, ending the day with gains in the 1.2150 price zone. Data wise, the calendar was scarce. The EU published October Industrial Production, which came in better than anticipated, up by 2.1% in the month. The yearly figure came in at -3.8%, better than the -4.4% expected. The macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce on Tuesday, as no relevant data will be out from the EU or the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair keeps consolidating gains well above the 1.2100 threshold, which limits the bearish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met buyers around a flat 20 SMA, which provides dynamic support around 1.2120. Technical indicators have lost their bullish strength but remain within positive levels, reflecting the latest decline instead of anticipating further declines ahead. The pair could enter a corrective decline once below the mentioned 1.2120 level, but chances of a break below 1.2000 are out of the picture at the time being.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2030

Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2230 1.2280