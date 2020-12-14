EUR/USD Forecast: Limited pullback from year’s high maintains the risk skewed to the upside

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2148
- Covid restrictions in the US and Europe weighed on the market’s mood.
- Brexit’s optimism pushed the shared currency higher during London trading hours.
- EUR/USD is trading near 2020 highs and with room to advance further.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with this year’s high and traded as high as 1.2176, as Brexit’s optimism weighed on the dollar’s demand throughout the first half of the day. The market’s sentiment suffered a sharp U-turn after Wall Street’s opening, with the greenback appreciating against all of its major rivals. News that London will go into the higher level of restrictions, as multiple US cities are imposing fresh lockdowns alongside some European countries, hurt the market’s mood.
The pair retreated but remained above Friday’s close, ending the day with gains in the 1.2150 price zone. Data wise, the calendar was scarce. The EU published October Industrial Production, which came in better than anticipated, up by 2.1% in the month. The yearly figure came in at -3.8%, better than the -4.4% expected. The macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce on Tuesday, as no relevant data will be out from the EU or the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair keeps consolidating gains well above the 1.2100 threshold, which limits the bearish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met buyers around a flat 20 SMA, which provides dynamic support around 1.2120. Technical indicators have lost their bullish strength but remain within positive levels, reflecting the latest decline instead of anticipating further declines ahead. The pair could enter a corrective decline once below the mentioned 1.2120 level, but chances of a break below 1.2000 are out of the picture at the time being.
Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2030
Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2230 1.2280
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holding on to gains ahead of RBA’s Minutes
The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2020 high at 0.7577. The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, no surprises expected there.
Gold: Bears targetting psychological $1,800
Investors have dumped the US dollar this year considering the size of the Fed’s balance sheet and a preference for flexible, average inflation targeting.
GBP/USD retains gains above 1.3300 amid Brexit hopes
The pound surged as investors expect the EU and the UK to clinch a trade deal before year-end. London goes into the toughest level of restrictions as contagion rates surged.
Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750
Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020.
WTI slips from European morning highs but remains supported above $46.00
Prior to the start of the US session, front-month WTI crude oil futures hit highs of the day just below $47.50. However, the crude oil complex sold off sharply following the NYMEX pit opening (at 14:00GMT), briefly even slipping below the $46.00 level.