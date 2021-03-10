EUR/USD Forecast: Limited gains after soft US inflation data

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1905
- US core annual inflation unexpectedly contracted to 1.3% in February.
- US Treasury yields hover around Tuesday’s closing levels, limiting FX activity.
- EUR/USD advances within range, its bullish potential is limited.
The EUR/USD pair spent most of the day trading a handful of pips below the 1.1900 level, confined to a tight 60 pips range. Market players keep looking at US Treasury yields for direction, although they spent the first half of the day hovering around Tuesday’s closing levels. In the meantime, stocks in Asia and Europe posted modest intraday advances.
The EU macroeconomic calendar was empty, but the US has just published February inflation figures. The annual Consumer Price Index came in at 1.7% as expected in February, better than the previous 1.4%. However, core annual inflation resulted at 1.3%, below the previous and the expected 1.4%. The dollar lost some pips against its major rivals, but the reaction seems limited in the FX board. On the other hand, the headline helps equities to pick bullish steam, with EUR/USD aiming to advance beyond 1.1900.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally, with a limited bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators advance but are still below their midlines. The 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci level at around 1.1885. The longer moving averages maintain modest bearish slopes well above the current level. The pair would have better chances on the upside once above 1.1920, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2000
