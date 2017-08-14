EUR/USD Forecast: limited downward correction on better market mood

The EUR/USD pair eases modestly early Europe, following the strong local equities' opening, but remains around 1.1800, confined to a tight 40 pips range ever since the day started. Chinese data released overnight did little for the pair, but weighed on the Aussie, adding to dollar's intraday strength. Also, undermining the common currency are the just released EU Industrial Production figures for June which surprised to the downside, falling by more than expected in the month, down by 0.6%, and with annual figure up by 2.6%, against the expected 2.8%. May final figures, suffered a modest downward revision.

Anyway, the pair remains near its recent highs, and the 4 hours chart indicates that it may extend its downward corrective movement but not for much, as the 20 and 100 SMAs remain below the current level with bullish slopes, whilst technical indicators are retreating from near overbought levels, but remain well into positive territory.

The immediate short term support is 1.1780, followed by the 1.1730 region, this last seen as a probable floor for this Monday should the dollar remain strong. The daily high was set at 1.1837, while Friday's high stands at 1.1846, indicating that only beyond this last the pair can gain bullish traction and approach the 1.1900 price zone.

