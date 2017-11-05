EUR/USD Forecast: limited by 1.0900, risk remains to the downside

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully below the 1.0900 level, having bounced modestly during the Asian session as the positive tone of local equities weighed on the greenback, but as most major pairs, it holds within a tight range. Movements across the FX board have been quite limited, after the initial reaction to Macron's victory, amid the absence of first-tier data so far this week, but things will become more interesting starting today, with a full-filled macroeconomic calendar that includes US April PPI and minor employment data.

The EU Commission just released its Economic Bulletin, with fresh GDP and inflation forecasts. The first was revised modestly higher, from previous 1.6% to 1.7%, but inflation forecast was down, also by a tick. Pretty irrelevant news so far today. Adding to the above mentioned US reports, the world's largest economy will unveil its April inflation figures on Friday, but given that a Fed's hike is almost fully priced in, the effect will be larger on a down note than with a positive reading.

Technically, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, with the 20 SMA having extended its decline above the current level, now around 1.0900, and technical indicators having turned flat within negative territory, after correcting oversold conditions. In the same chart, the pair is still struggling with a bullish 100 SMA.

The immediate support is still 1.0850, where the pair bottomed multiple times during these last few weeks, followed by 1.0820, the 50% retracement of the post-US election slide and the lowest since the first round of the French election. The bearish momentum will likely accelerate on a break below this last, with 1.0770 and 1.0730 being the next intraday supports.

Above 1.0900, the pair has a tough zone between 1.0930 and 1.0950, with gains above this last required to confirm bulls retook the lead.

View live chart of the EUR/USD