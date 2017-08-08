EUR/USD Forecast: limited buying interest, but weak USD

The EUR/USD pair gains some traction this Tuesday, but remains within a familiar range around the 1.1800 level. Dovish comments from Fed officers late Monday weigh on the greenback, as Bullard and Kashkari, who spoke in different events, showed concerns about softer inflation figures. The Fed will likely proceed with start reducing its balance sheet, but a rate hike for September is pretty much out of the table, with the market now thinking of a small possibility in December.

The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today, with Germany having released its Trade balance figures already, showing a better-than-expected surplus of €21.2B, but disappointing levels of imports and exports in June. The US session will bring minor releases related to confidence and jobs.

Technically, there's no notable progress in the EUR/USD pair, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price is unable to surpass a modestly bearish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1820, whilst the Momentum indicator remains flat below its 100 level and the RSI at 51, in line with the limited volatility around the pair.

An upward acceleration though the daily high of 1.1823 should lead to an extension up to 1.1860, while beyond this last 1.1909 is the next resistance. The immediate support is 1.1785, followed by 1.1750 and 1.1715.

View live chart of the EUR/USD