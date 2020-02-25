EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0844

German Q4 Gross Domestic Product confirmed at 0.0%, EUR suffers.

Coronavirus keeps spreading outside China, concerns about a global economic slowdown.

EUR/USD could extend its recovery but hardly seen breaking above 1.0900.

The EUR/USD pair hit a weekly high of 1.0871 late Monday, from where it started grinding lower early Asia, to trade around 1.0840 ahead of the US opening. The dismal market mood persists, with European indexes in the red amid growth concerns and following the lead of Wall Street, which plummeted Monday. Speculative interest keeps pricing in a global economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as the illness continues to spread worldwide.

Germany released the final version of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which was confirmed at 0.0% QoQ and 0.3% when compared to a year earlier. The US will open its macroeconomic calendar releasing the December S&P House Price Index, followed later by the February Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the CB Consumer Confidence. Fed’s Vice-Chair Clarida will offer a speech.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest slump at 1.0850, retaining its short-term positive tone. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, while technical indicators retreated from near overbought readings, but hold well above their midlines. Chances of recovery will increase on an advance beyond 1.0860, although it seems unlikely the pair could surpass the 1.0900 threshold. Bears will take control on a break below 1.0800.

Support levels: 1.0800 1.0770 1.0725

Resistance levels: 1.0860 1.0900 1.0930