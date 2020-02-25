EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0844
- German Q4 Gross Domestic Product confirmed at 0.0%, EUR suffers.
- Coronavirus keeps spreading outside China, concerns about a global economic slowdown.
- EUR/USD could extend its recovery but hardly seen breaking above 1.0900.
The EUR/USD pair hit a weekly high of 1.0871 late Monday, from where it started grinding lower early Asia, to trade around 1.0840 ahead of the US opening. The dismal market mood persists, with European indexes in the red amid growth concerns and following the lead of Wall Street, which plummeted Monday. Speculative interest keeps pricing in a global economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as the illness continues to spread worldwide.
Germany released the final version of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which was confirmed at 0.0% QoQ and 0.3% when compared to a year earlier. The US will open its macroeconomic calendar releasing the December S&P House Price Index, followed later by the February Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the CB Consumer Confidence. Fed’s Vice-Chair Clarida will offer a speech.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest slump at 1.0850, retaining its short-term positive tone. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, while technical indicators retreated from near overbought readings, but hold well above their midlines. Chances of recovery will increase on an advance beyond 1.0860, although it seems unlikely the pair could surpass the 1.0900 threshold. Bears will take control on a break below 1.0800.
Support levels: 1.0800 1.0770 1.0725
Resistance levels: 1.0860 1.0900 1.0930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
