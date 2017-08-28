EUR/USD Forecast: likely to pause near 1.2030 ahead of this week’s important releases

Against the backdrop of disappointment from the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday, concerns over economic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey added to the US Dollar's downside momentum and pushed the EUR/USD pair to fresh 2-1/2 year highs, closer to the key 1.20 psychological mark. Monday's softer US economic data did little to provide any immediate respite for the USD bulls and helped the pair to build on Friday's bullish break out momentum through 3-week old trading range.

Technically, the pair remains poised to move past the 1.20 handle and head towards testing its next hurdle near the 1.2030-35 region. However, with short-term indicators gradually moving into overbought territory, the upward trajectory is likely to pause and the pair could enter a consolidation phase ahead of this week's important US macro data, starting with the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday followed by GDP revision on Wednesday and the keenly watched NFP on Friday.

On the flip side, any profit taking slide below mid-1.1900s might now find immediate strong support near the 1.1910-1.1900 region, which if broken could trigger a corrective slide and drag the pair towards retesting the trading range resistance break-point, now turned support near the 1.1830-25 zone. Any subsequent weakness below the 1.1800 handle would now be looked upon as a buying opportunity and hence, might limit any further downslide near 1.1770-60 strong horizontal support.