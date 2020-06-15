EUR/USD Forecast: Likely to correct further amid fears of coronavirus resurgence

EUR/USD remained depressed for the second day on Friday and dropped to over one-week lows.

Renewed coronavirus jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and prompted some long-unwinding.

Softer Chinese data also weighed on the sentiment and kept the pair on the defensive on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair extended the previous day's retracement slide and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. Fears about the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This comes on the back of the Fed's bleak outlook for the US economy, which benefitted the US dollar's safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.

The shared currency failed to gain any meaningful traction following the release of Eurozone Industrial Production data, which contracted 17.1% in April. The reading was less worse than anticipated, though marked the largest monthly decline since the start of the series. From the US, the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 78.9 in June from 72.3 previous and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the greenback, dragging the pair to over one-week lows.

Despite the pullback, the pair managed to find some support ahead of the 1.1200 mark and finally settled around 40 pips off daily swing lows. Meanwhile, disappointing economic data from China added to renewed coronavirus jitters and dented the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further recovery for the major and led to a subdued trading action through the Asian session on Monday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to some second-tier economic releases from the Eurozone and the US for some impetus. This along with the broader market sentiment will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on the first day of a new trading week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Friday broke through an important confluence support and now seems vulnerable to correct further. The mentioned support comprised of 200-hour SMA and the lower end of a 1-1/2-week-old ascending trend-channel, which is currently pegged near the 1.1295-1.1300 region and should act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent move is likely to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.1330 horizontal zone. That said, a convincing breakthrough should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1210-1.1200 region might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken decisively now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1135-30 support zone. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1100 mark should now turn the pair vulnerable to head back to retest the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1025-20 region.