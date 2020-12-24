The prevalent USD selling bias continued lending some support to EUR/USD on Thursday.

Pre-holiday thin liquidity conditions held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets.

The near-term set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within a familiar trading range. Hopes for an imminent post-Brexit trade deal overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill. Apart from this, the reopening of UK-France border signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and boosted investors' confidence. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the major.

The USD failed to gain any respite from Wednesday's mostly upbeat US macro releases. In fact, the headline Durable Goods Orders recorded a stronger-than-expected growth of 0.9% in November. Meanwhile, core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items, fell short of market expectations and increased by 1.1%. Separately, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims came in to show that the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits fell to a three-week low of 803K during the week ended December 18. This was way below the 885K anticipated and the previous week's upwardly revised 892K, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.

However, relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas Holidays held investors from placing any aggressive bets. Apart from this, absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, could further lead to a subdued/range-bound price action. That said, the incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to infuse some volatility in the global financial markets. This should influence the USD price dynamics and assist investors to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend the weekly trend-line support, currently near the 1.2175-70 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2130-25 congestion zone, which coincides with Monday's panic lows and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below will be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion and turn the pair vulnerable. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark will add credence to the bearish breakdown and accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained strength beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2270-75 region, before placing fresh bets. A subsequent move beyond the 1.2300 mark should pave the way for additional gains and push the pair towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2335-40 region. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to aim to reclaim the 1.2400 round-figure mark for the first time since April 2018.