EUR/USD Forecast: likely to consolidate further ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium

The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm direction and extended its consolidative price-action within a 40-pips narrow trading range, around mid-1.1700s. The pair, however, has managed to hold above three-week low level near the 1.1660 region, touched in wake of dovish ECB monetary policy meeting minutes last Thursday. Renewed pessimism around the US dollar, amid the ongoing US political drama, has been one of the key factors limiting any immediate sharp downslide for the major.

Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of this week's big event risk, the Jackson Hole Symposium, where comments on monetary policy tightening from Yellen and Draghi should act as a catalyst determining the pair's next leg of directional move.

Even from a technical perspective, the pair has not been pointing to any firm directional bias and with short-term indicators holding in neutral territory, the pair seems more likely to extend its near-term consolidation phase. Hence, any slid below 1.1730 level might now be bought into near the 1.1700 handle, below which the slide could get extended back towards retesting a descending trend-channel support, currently near mid-1.1600s.

On the upside, any up-move beyond the 1.1770-80 region is likely to restricted near the descending trend-channel resistance, currently around the 1.1800-1.1810 region. A convincing break through the trend-channel resistance would indicated a fresh bullish break-out and pave way for resumption of the pair's prior bullish trajectory, back towards the 1.1900 handle.