German IFO survey results did provide a minor boost on Friday.

The uptick was sold into amid a late pickup in the USD demand.

Investors now look forward to Wednesday’s key FOMC decision.

The EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday – also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and dropped to over one-week lows. The pair did gain some intraday traction following the release of German IFO survey, which came in to show that Business Climate was unchanged at 94.6 in October and surprised markets to the upside. Adding to this, the Expectations Index rose to 91.5 from 90.9 previous and helped offset a slight disappointment from the Current Assessment index, which fell to 97.8 from 98.6 in the last month.

Focus shifts to FOMC meeting

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply in the proximity of the 100-day SMA around 1.1125-30 region following the publication of the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters, wherein the Euro-zone inflation and growth expectations were revised down. This coupled with a late pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by a sudden uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's slide farther below the 1.1100 round-figure mark.



The pair finally ended the day on a downbeat note and snapped three consecutive weeks of winning streak. Meanwhile, the bearish pressure abated during the Asian session on Monday as market participants start repositioning for this week's key event risk – the outcome of the FOMC meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year. Investors, however, will be eager to find if this would be the end of the easing cycle or the central bank remains ready to cut more, which should play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and eventually provide a fresh directional impetus.



In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to consolidate in a range amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Euro-zone or the US. Meanwhile, a scheduled speech by the outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi, scheduled at 15:00 GMT, will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from over two-month tops has now dragged the pair closer to an important confluence support near the 1.1065-60 region. The mentioned support comprises of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the recent bounce from 2-1/2 year lows and 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough now seems to accelerate the slide further towards another confluence support near the 1.1030-25 region (200-period SMA and 50% Fibo. level) en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark.



On the flip side, the 1.1100-1.1105 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by 100-DMA hurdle near the 1.1125-30 region. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers is likely to accelerate the positive move further towards the 1.1165-70 supply zone before the pair eventually aims towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark.