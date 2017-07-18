EUR/USD Forecast: likely to consolidate around 1.15 mark ahead of ECB

Renewed political jitters coming out of the US weighed heavily on the greenback through Tuesday's trading session and helped the EUR/USD pair to build on its strong move beyond the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The pair stalled its bullish trajectory near 1.1585 resistance area, representing 100% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.1172-1.14456 up-move, and subsequent retracement. The pair extended its gradual retreat from multi-month tops through Asian session on Wednesday amid a modest US Dollar recovery. Moreover, traders also seemed inclined to take some profits off the table ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and near-term overbought conditions.

From a technical perspective, the corrective slide could get extended towards 1.1520 support, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1313-1.1583 recent upsurge. Subsequent fall below the 1.15 handle would now be looked upon as a buying opportunity and might limit any further weakness might now be limited by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1480 region.

On the flip side, any up-move might now confront immediate resistance near 1.1560-65 region. Major hurdle, however, remains near 1.1585 level, above which the pair seems more likely to extend the upward trajectory even beyond the 1.1600 handle towards testing its next resistance near 1.1615-20 region.