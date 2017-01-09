EUR/USD Forecast: likely to consolidate ahead of this week’s ECB meeting

The US Dollar managed to survive Friday's disappointing nonfarm payrolls data and reversed early losses against its European counterpart. The greenback's resilience could be attributed to expectations that the Fed would eventually move towards announcing balance sheet normalization later this month, though additional rate hike move is still uncertain.

The EUR/USD pair was also being weighed down by a Bloomberg report that the ECB may not be ready with its monetary stimulus reduction plan until December and poured cold water on expectations of a possible tapering, sooner rather than later.

The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase just below the 1.1900 handle as investors now look forward to this week's highly anticipated ECB decision, which should now act as a big catalyst determining the next leg of directional move for the major.

Ahead of the key event risk, the pair seems more likely to remain confined within a broader range between 1.1920-1.1850, marking 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.1662-1.2070 recent up-move.

A decisive break back below mid-1.1800s might now turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.1825-20 support area (61.8% level) and head towards testing 1.1775 intermediate level en-route 1.1740-35 strong horizontal support.

On the upside, bulls would eyeing for a sustained break through the 1.1915-25 hurdle, above which the up-move could get extended towards the 1.1975-80 horizontal resistance before the pair eventually makes a fresh attempt to reclaim the key 1.20 psychological mark.