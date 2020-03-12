EUR/USD Forecast: Lagarde's turn to plunge the euro after Trump downed the dollar

EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.13 after President Trump failed to reassure markets amid the coronavirus crisis.

The ECB announces its rate decision and President Lagarde has limited scope to act.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing a downtrend channel is emerging.

No more flights between the US and Europe – yet the ping-pong of unconvincing measures on both sides of the Atlantic. After President Donald Trump failed to impress markets with a limited set to measures, it's the European Central Bank's turn to act – and its powers are limited.

After the Dow Jones officially entered a bear market – a fall of 20% from the highs – the White House announced that Trump will address the nation. In a speech including inaccuracies that officials had to correct later on,

Trump announced a travel ban on flights in and out of Europe from Friday. He said that the US is fighting a "foreign virus" and also offered several relief measures for businesses – but these fell short of market expectations. Asian stocks dropped while European and US futures also tumbled.

Apart from Trump's televised address, the American public has become more aware of the virus as the NBA suspended all league games after one player tested positive for Covid-19. Moreover, famous actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stated that they also carry the virus. Beforehand, the World Health Organization finally declared coronavirus as a global pandemic.

Investors are moving from stocks to bonds, pushing yields and the dollar down. See The Treasury Dollar: Behind the greenback's fall

As markets reel, the focus shifts to the ECB for help, which in turn, rightly asks governments to act. President Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders of a 2008-crisis if they fail to act.

The Frankfurt-based institution lacks firepower with the deposit rate at -0.50% and it is already buying bonds, at a pace of €20 billion per month. The bank may further decrease rates, expand its bond-buying scheme and perhaps introduce new measures. For the euro, even if the ECB refuses to act, it may weigh on the euro.

See ECB Preview: Three losing scenarios for Lagarde and EUR/USD as EU leaders fail to counter coronavirus

Apart from announcing its new policy, the ECB publishes new forecasts for growth and inflation. Will the bank warn of an outright recession? The fast-moving events related to the outbreak mean that it is hard for anyone to provide reliable projections.

Will governments act?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she is ready to do "whatever is necessary," but investors want to see action, not words. The EU's decision to allocate €25 billion seems minuscule as Italy – the worst-hit country – already announced a budget of the same scale to mitigate the effects of the disease.

In the meantime, Rome announced new restrictions – shops, bars, and restaurants will be closed and only essential services such as pharmacies, groceries, and other essentials will remain open. Flights to and from Italy are few and far apart, its schools are closed, and domestic transport is also limited. The death toll has topped 800 and the number of cases is above 12,000. Other European countries have also seen a surge in cases, with Spain standing out with over 2,000 infections.

The US releases weekly jobless claims and producer prices for February, but after rising consumer prices failed to move markets on Wednesday, it is safe to say that Thursday's second-tier figures are unlikely to shift attention from coronavirus headlines.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is trading within a downtrend channel and is tackling the top edge of it at the time of writing. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the downside but the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.1360, a high point earlier this week, followed by 1.1410, a line dating back to 2019, and 1.1495, the 2020 high.

Support is at the daily low of 1.1250 – which also converges with the 50 SMA. It is followed by 1.1215, a high point from earlier this month, and by 1.1180, another stepping stone on the way up.

More Stocks analysis: It’s not nice to tease the markets: Equities enter bear territory