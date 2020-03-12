EUR/USD Forecast: Lagarde's turn to plunge the euro after Trump downed the dollar

- EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.13 after President Trump failed to reassure markets amid the coronavirus crisis.
- The ECB announces its rate decision and President Lagarde has limited scope to act.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing a downtrend channel is emerging.
No more flights between the US and Europe – yet the ping-pong of unconvincing measures on both sides of the Atlantic. After President Donald Trump failed to impress markets with a limited set to measures, it's the European Central Bank's turn to act – and its powers are limited.
After the Dow Jones officially entered a bear market – a fall of 20% from the highs – the White House announced that Trump will address the nation. In a speech including inaccuracies that officials had to correct later on,
Trump announced a travel ban on flights in and out of Europe from Friday. He said that the US is fighting a "foreign virus" and also offered several relief measures for businesses – but these fell short of market expectations. Asian stocks dropped while European and US futures also tumbled.
Apart from Trump's televised address, the American public has become more aware of the virus as the NBA suspended all league games after one player tested positive for Covid-19. Moreover, famous actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stated that they also carry the virus. Beforehand, the World Health Organization finally declared coronavirus as a global pandemic.
Investors are moving from stocks to bonds, pushing yields and the dollar down. See The Treasury Dollar: Behind the greenback's fall
As markets reel, the focus shifts to the ECB for help, which in turn, rightly asks governments to act. President Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders of a 2008-crisis if they fail to act.
The Frankfurt-based institution lacks firepower with the deposit rate at -0.50% and it is already buying bonds, at a pace of €20 billion per month. The bank may further decrease rates, expand its bond-buying scheme and perhaps introduce new measures. For the euro, even if the ECB refuses to act, it may weigh on the euro.
See ECB Preview: Three losing scenarios for Lagarde and EUR/USD as EU leaders fail to counter coronavirus
Apart from announcing its new policy, the ECB publishes new forecasts for growth and inflation. Will the bank warn of an outright recession? The fast-moving events related to the outbreak mean that it is hard for anyone to provide reliable projections.
Will governments act?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she is ready to do "whatever is necessary," but investors want to see action, not words. The EU's decision to allocate €25 billion seems minuscule as Italy – the worst-hit country – already announced a budget of the same scale to mitigate the effects of the disease.
In the meantime, Rome announced new restrictions – shops, bars, and restaurants will be closed and only essential services such as pharmacies, groceries, and other essentials will remain open. Flights to and from Italy are few and far apart, its schools are closed, and domestic transport is also limited. The death toll has topped 800 and the number of cases is above 12,000. Other European countries have also seen a surge in cases, with Spain standing out with over 2,000 infections.
The US releases weekly jobless claims and producer prices for February, but after rising consumer prices failed to move markets on Wednesday, it is safe to say that Thursday's second-tier figures are unlikely to shift attention from coronavirus headlines.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD is trading within a downtrend channel and is tackling the top edge of it at the time of writing. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the downside but the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Resistance awaits at 1.1360, a high point earlier this week, followed by 1.1410, a line dating back to 2019, and 1.1495, the 2020 high.
Support is at the daily low of 1.1250 – which also converges with the 50 SMA. It is followed by 1.1215, a high point from earlier this month, and by 1.1180, another stepping stone on the way up.
More Stocks analysis: It’s not nice to tease the markets: Equities enter bear territory
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.13 after Trump's travel ban, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 following Trump's speech, in which he announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy in its decision today.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.28 ahead of Johnson's emergency coronavirus meeting
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.28 as the US dollar weakens and ahead of PM Johnson's emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus on Wednesday only temporarily reassured investors.
Forex Today: Trump fails to reassure coronavirus-concerned America, stocks down, gold up, ECB eyed
President Donald Trump addressed the nation amid the growing coronavirus crisis and failed to provide a coherent message. He announced the banning of flights to and from Europe, excluding the UK, from Friday.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday