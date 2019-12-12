EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1138
- The ECB left monetary policy unchanged as expected, growth revised lower, inflation higher.
- US data missed the market’s expectations, added further pressure on the greenback.
- EUR/USD holding on to weekly gains, poised to test 1.1179, October high.
The EUR/USD pair held on to gains through the first half of the day, trading in a 20 pips’ range ahead of the ECB’s decision. Following the US Federal Reserve announcement, the dollar remained under pressure, although the shared currency was unable to rally past the 1.1145 high. As expected, the ECB left rates unchanged, remarking, as the Fed, absent inflationary pressures as the main reason behind the decision.
Meanwhile, the US released the November Producer Price Index, which remained flat in November, and rose by just 1.1% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market´s expectations. The core PPI was up by just 1.3% YoY. Initial jobless claims for the week ended December 6, jumped to 252K way above the market’s expectations, adding pressure on the dollar and pushing the EUR/USD pair to fresh weekly highs.
The event of the day, however, is the ongoing Christine Lagarde speech and press conference, the first she presides. Her words were slightly encouraging, as, within the read statement, Lagarde said that there are some initial signs of stabilization in growth slowdown. Growth, however, has been revised slightly lower for this year and the next. He then added that there are some signs of life in inflation, reviewing it modestly up for 2020. The Q&A will come next and could trigger some interesting moves.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1153 before retreating, overall retaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is comfortable above the 1.1110 price zone, where it has a Fibonacci support and intraday highs from these last few days. The pair is also developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators aim marginally higher near overbought readings. The main target from here is 1.1179, the high posted last October, while below the mentioned support, the slide can continue down to 1.1065.
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
