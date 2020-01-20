EUR/USD Forecast: King Dollar may take a break on Martin Luther King Day

EUR/USD has been on the back foot as the greenback resumes its gains.

Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB's meeting later this week.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to additional, yet limited losses.

The US may be on holiday – Martin Luther King day – but the dollar has yet to take its break. Fresh demand for the greenback has sent EUR/USD to the lowest since late December. Can this continue? Lower liquidity later on Monday may help the world's most popular currency pair find its feet, but the trend is clear.

The US continues riding higher on last week's upbeat American economic figures. US inflation remained robust in December with the Core Consumer Price Index holding at 2.3%. The Control Group of Retail Sales expanded by 0.5%, beating expectations, and the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence for January held up near the highs.

Overall, the American economy is doing well, leaving low chances that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates anytime soon. On the other side of the pond, the European Central Bank is gearing up toward its rate decision this Thursday – the second one led by the new President Christine Lagarde.

In her inaugural event in December, she refrained from rocking the boat but announced a strategic review, which is kicking off now. Will she drop hints about the direction of this review? Will the bank become more hawkish or more dovish? Lagarde may repeat her previous desire to be an "owl" – a bird related to wisdom.

The meeting minutes from back then showed some cautious optimism about rising core inflation and a stabilizing economy. Nevertheless, the greenback seems to have the upper hand.

With a light calendar today and low liquidity in the US session, speculation ahead of the ECB's decision will likely dominate trading.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains on the back foot after losing the uptrend support line that accompanied it since early January. The currency pair suffers from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

However, the Relative Strength Index is nearing 30 – closer to oversold conditions. This development implies a potential upside correction.

Support awaits at 1.1065, which cushioned EUR/USD around Christmas. It is followed by 1.1040, which was a support line in early December, and then by 1.0980.

Resistance awaits at 1.1105, which was a swing low last week, and followed by 1.1125, which was a support line in early January and coincides with the 200 and 50 SMAs. Next, we find 1.1145, which separated ranges in recent weeks.