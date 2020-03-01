Current Price: 1.1025

EUR/USD maintains positive short-term bias after Fed Powell’s pledge to act.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Fed weigh on the greenback.

Coronavirus fears will likely continue to drive financial markets.

EUR/USD climbed to a three-week high of 1.1053 last Friday and managed to close the week above 1.10, recovering around 250 pips from a nearly three-year low of 1.0777 scored on February 20. On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell issued a rare unscheduled statement. He said that even though fundamentals of the US economy remain strong, the bank is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and stands ready to act to support growth. These comments were read as a hint at a possible rate cut at its next meeting on March 18, adding further pressure on the already weakened greenback and helping stocks to recover from session lows in Wall Street. The market is now pricing in a 25 bp rate cut from the Fed in March, while the odds of a 50 bp cut jumped following Powell's statement. On Friday night, the US also confirmed the first death from coronavirus in the country, fueling risk aversion.

Meanwhile, Chinese data over the weekend showed that manufacturing PMI dropped from 50 to 35.7 in February, even worse than the 46 expected. The composite PMI fell to a record low of 28.9 from 53 the previous month, while the non-manufacturing survey also hit a record low of 29.6 from 54.1. Data confirms that the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD maintains the bullish tone, according to short-term charts, although the RSI is approaching overbought levels again, favoring a stage of consolidations or even a correction before another leg higher. The pair has found resistance at the 1.1055 area, where the 100-day SMA stands. A break there would pave the way to the upside, with 1.1170 in sight. On the other hand, the 1.0950 zone should contain pullbacks to keep focus on the upside.

Support levels: 1.0970 1.0950 1.0905

Resistance levels: 1.1055 1.1095 1.1170

