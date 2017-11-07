EUR/USD Forecast: just waiting, but bullish anyway

The EUR/USD pair extends its consolidative phase around the 1.1400 level, with investors side-lined ahead of key events coming from the US later this week, including June inflation and Yellen's two-day testimony before the Congress starting on Wednesday. As the Fed prepares to shrink its balance sheet while a third rate hike is still in the table for this year, markets are doubtful that softening inflation will support the case of continued tightening, putting the greenback under pressure. In the EU, a confident ECB has fueled speculation that the Central Bank will reduce its facilities program, while officials down-talk such possibility, trying to contain the common currency's advance. Speculative interest needs clearer clues from both to make up its mind.

In the meantime, the macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today, although speakers from both central banks will be on the wires, with ECB's Coeure and Fed's Brainard.

The technical picture is neutral, with the price a few pips below a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart and technical indicators still heading nowhere around their mid-lines. The pair has met buying interest around 1.1380 ever since the week started, the immediate support, followed by a daily ascendant trend line today at 1.1345. Still, the key support is 1.1290, as only below June 28th low the pair will turn bearish. To the upside, selling interest has been containing advances between 1.1430 and 1.1440 these last three weeks, but it will take an upward acceleration through the 1.1460 region to confirm a bullish extension towards 1.1500/30.

View live chart of the EUR/USD