EUR/USD Forecast: it's all about the Fed today

The EUR/USD pair keeps consolidating at the higher end of its latest range, albeit retreating from a daily high of 1.0936, weighed by soft PPI figures. The EU preliminary Q1 GDP came in line with expectations at 0.5%, but a negative surprise came from the producer price index, which fell by 0.3% in March, leaving an annual reading of 3.9%, both well below market's expectations and February readings.

Attention turns to the US today, as the country will release its monthly ADP private employment survey, the ISM and Markit services PMIs, and more relevant, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its latest monetary policy decision. The Central Bank is largely expected to remain on hold, with investors looking for clues on what's next for rates and the balance sheet, this last taking center stage after latest policymakers' comments.

Despite improving risk sentiment in the market, hopes that the Fed will be able to provide three rate hikes this year have diminished over the last month, as US data has been barely enough to maintain Yellen & Co. in the current path. A dovish stance is already expected, although is yet to be seen how the market takes the announcement.

Still the event can finally wake up the pair from its current lethargy with the scale lean towards the upside: above 1.0950, the next intraday resistances come at 1.1000 and 1.1045, while below 1.0855, the risk turns towards the downside, eyeing then 1.0820, past week low.

View live chart of the EUR/USD