EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1826

Hopes related to a US stimulus package boosted the market’s sentiment.

US markets will remain closed this Monday amid a local holiday.

EUR/USD is technically bullish, next resistance level at 1.1870.

The EUR/USD pair continued advancing on Friday, to close a second consecutive week with solid gains in the 1.1820 price zone. Risk appetite led the way, based on fresh hopes for some US fiscal stimulus. According to White House advisor Larry Kudlow, US President Donald Trump proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package that includes checks to individuals and an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. The dollar sold-off in the absence of relevant macroeconomic data.

Headlines published over the weekend, however, may pour some cold water on the market’s upbeat mood, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked over the weekend, but were unable to clinch a deal, despite Trump’s optimism. The calendar has little to offer this Monday, as US markets will remain closed due to a local holiday. As for the EU, the only relevant event will be a speech from ECB’s President Christine Lagarde.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair seems poised to extend its advance according to the daily chart, given that technical indicators have crossed their midlines to the upside, maintaining their upward slopes. The pair has also managed to advance above a directionless 20 DMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below it. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also set to extend its gains. It settled well above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators remain well above their midlines, although they have lost their bullish strength. Further gains are to be expected on a break above 1.1870, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1800 1.1755 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1920 1.1960