EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1007
- US Federal Reserve’s chief Powell to testify before the Congress.
- German October inflation came in as expected at 0.9% YoY.
- EUR/USD consolidating just above 1.1000, critical support at 1.0990.
The EUR/USD pair is barely holding above the 1.1000 level, confined to a tight 20 pips’ range ever since the day started, as speculative interest is waiting for Fed’s chief, Jerome Powell. Mr Powell is due to testify on the economy before a special Congressional commission, and would likely provide clues on what’s next in monetary policy.
So far today, Germany released the final version of October inflation, which came in as expected, up by 0.1% MoM and by 0.9% YoY in its harmonised version with the EU. The US also released October CPI which came in slightly better than anticipated, up by 0.4% MoM and by 1.8% YoY. Yearly core inflation, however, came in at 2.3%, below the 2.4% expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains unaltered, trading just above the 61.8% retracement of the October rally at 1.0992 providing immediate support. The short-term picture is bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA capping advances. The Momentum indicator retreats from its mid-line, while the RSI hovers around 31, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
