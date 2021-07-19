The EUR/USD pair retains the bearish stance despite bouncing from its intraday low. The upper end of a daily descendant channel contains the upside at around 1.1840. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA capped the upside, while the longer ones keep heading south well above it, skewing the risk to the downside. The Momentum indicator recovered within negative levels, but the RSI indicator consolidates around 44, all of which favor another leg south.

Stocks plummeted while soaring demand for government bonds sent US yields to their lowest in five months. Data-wise, the EU published May Construction Output, which was up 0.9% MoM and 13.6% YoY. The US will publish the June NAHB Housing Market Index, which printed at 80, below the previous 81 and the expected 82. On Tuesday, Germany will publish the June Producer Price Index , the EU will release the May Current Account, while the US will unveil minor housing-related data.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh three-month low of 1.1763, bouncing sharply from the level ahead of Wall Street’s opening and ending the day below the 1.1800 level as risk aversion dominated financial markets on Monday, limiting demand for the high-yielding EUR. Speculative interest is pricing in a slower pace of recovery, worried it might be delayed further due to new coronavirus strains. Mounting inflationary pressures in the US added to the dismal mood, as the Federal Reserve may need to tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.