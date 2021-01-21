- EUR/USD turned lower on Wednesday despite a broad-based USD weakness.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood continued undermining the safe-haven USD.
- The pullback remains limited as the focus now shifts to the ECB policy decision.
Following an early uptick to fresh weekly tops, the EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling on Wednesday and finally settled in the red. The pullback lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. On the economic data front, Eurostat’s reported the final version of the Eurozone CPI, which showed that the consumer prices fell 0.3% YoY in December. Meanwhile, the core CPI was finalized at 0.2% YoY. The readings were in line with the flash estimates and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency.
That said, a broad-based US dollar weakness extended some support and helped limit any deeper losses for the major. Hopes for additional US stimulus package from the newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden, to a larger extent, offset worries about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden took a flurry of executive actions in his first hours as president and also pitched a plan to pump $1.9 trillion more into the struggling US economy. The reflation trade pushed the US equity markets to fresh record highs and undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
The pair bounced around 30 pips from the daily swing lows, around the 1.2075 region and build on the momentum through the Asian session on Thursday. The market focus now shifts to the ECB policy decision. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates and the pace of bond purchases unchanged. The policymakers, however, could express displeasure over the high exchange rate of the euro and its adverse effect on the inflation outlook. Hence, the accompanying policy statement and the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference might infuse some volatility around the common currency.
Later during the early North American session, the US macro data might influence the USD price dynamics and further produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket features the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have confirmed a breakout through a falling wedge resistance and seems poised to appreciate further. That said, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2155-60 horizontal resistance before placing fresh bets. The pair might then aim to surpass the 1.2200 level and test the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair back towards the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2080-75 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. A subsequent slide below weekly swing lows, around mid-1.2000s, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark before eventually dropping to the 1.1975 region. The latter marks the 50% Fibonacci level of November-January rally, around the 1.2170-75 region, which should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
